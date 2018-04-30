Photo: ERproductions Ltd / Getty Image
Click ahead to see some of America's most dangerous jobs.
Photo: LeoPatrizi/Getty Images
10. Landscaping and lawn care
Fatal work injury rate: 18.1 per 100,000 workers
9. Linemen
Fatal work injury rate:
22 per 100,000 workers
Photo: Edward A. Ornelas, San Antonio Express-News
8. Farmers
Fatal work injury rate: 22 per 100,000 workers
Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images/Hero Images
7. Truck drivers
Fatal work injury rate: 24.3 per 100,000 workers
Photo: Jetta Productions/Getty Images
6. Iron and steelworkers
Fatal work injury rate: 30 per 100,000 workers
Photo: SKIP DICKSTEIN
5. Garbage collectors
Fatal work injury rate: 38.8 per 100,000 workers
Photo: Paul Chinn, The Chronicle
4. Roofers
Fatal work injury rate: 39.7 per 100,000 workers
Photo: Brett Coomer, Houston Chronicle
3. Pilots
Fatal work injury rate: 40.4 per 100,000 workers
Photo: HO, AFP/Getty Images
2. Fishermen
Fatal work injury rate: 54.8 per 100,000 workers
Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
1. Loggers
Fatal work injury rate: 132.7 per 100,000 workers
SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle construction worker is in critical condition after falling eight stories into a safety net.
It's unclear what led to the man's fall Monday. Seattle Fire Department officials identified him as an ironworker and said he fell from the 20th floor of the building to safety netting at the 12th floor.
Authorities said the man, in his 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press the man was in critical condition.
The incident happened near 8th Avenue and Lenora Street in downtown Seattle shortly before 11 a.m.
KING-TV reported that the area was blocked off to traffic as Seattle police investigated.