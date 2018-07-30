So, you want to start using bike shares to get around. The convenience of just grabbing a bike to make an inner-city trip, or to commute more significant distances is a major benefit for those who would rather avoid the higher costs of cabs or rideshares and don't want the headache of driving their car (if they own one) in Seattle traffic.

Three bike share companies are now populating Seattle's streets with yellow, green and orange bikes. You can find them almost anywhere you find yourself around the city. But there are a few things to know about them before you hit the mean streets of Seattle to pedal your way to freedom. Click on to learn more.