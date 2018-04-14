Second Amendment supporters, some armed, rally in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A rally in support of gun rights drew about 100 people in blustery weather in Wyoming's capital city.

Several of the demonstrators in front of the Wyoming Supreme Court building Saturday were carrying a variety of firearms.

Among them was Republican gubernatorial candidate Taylor Haynes, who said he was carrying a gun under his leather duster. Haynes told the crowd the Second Amendment is the most important amendment to the U.S. Constitution because the Constitution couldn't be enforced without it.

Westley Williams, of Cheyenne, said he's worried the Second Amendment is slowly being chipped away. Williams was carrying an AR-15 rifle.

Similar rallies took place nationwide. They followed rallies in favor of gun control held nationwide in March after a shooting at a Florida high school killed 17 people.