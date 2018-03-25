https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Second-body-found-floating-off-highway-12780172.php
Second body found floating off highway
Published 2:09 pm, Sunday, March 25, 2018
BARRINGTON, R.I. (AP) — A body has been discovered by bird-watchers floating in the waters off a highway in Rhode Island.
Police responded to the stretch of water off Route 114 that runs from Barrington into East Providence Sunday morning to find the body of a male.
The Providence Journal reports this is the second body to be found in Barrington in three days. The first was a male spotted near Nayatt Point Friday morning.
The Barrington police are investigating both deaths.
The state medical examiner will perform an autopsy on Monday.
