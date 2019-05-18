Sen. Johnson doesn't support 6-week abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he doesn't support banning abortions as early as six or eight weeks into a pregnancy, and would prefer that states have the power to determine whether abortion should be legal.

Johnson commented on abortion during a news conference with reporters during the Wisconsin Republican convention on Saturday.

Johnson says he supports a national law banning abortions after 21 weeks. Wisconsin has a 20-week ban. Johnson says he would also prefer that states get to decide whether abortion should be legal, rather than relying on the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized it.

Conservatives have been pushing strict anti-abortion state laws in Alabama, Missouri and elsewhere to force the Supreme Court to revisit Roe v. Wade.