Sen. Whitehouse targets dark money to address climate change

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., questions Andrew Wheeler as he testifies at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Whitehouse introduced a bill on Thursday, April 11, targeting so-called "dark money" because he thinks opposition to addressing climate change in Congress is virtually entirely propped up by the fossil fuel industry. less FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019 file photo, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., questions Andrew Wheeler as he testifies at a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing to be the administrator of the ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sen. Whitehouse targets dark money to address climate change 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The U.S. Senate's most persistent voice for addressing climate change has introduced a bill aimed unlimited political spending, with fossil fuel companies in his crosshairs.

Sheldon Whitehouse, a Rhode Island Democrat, is targeting so-called "dark money" because he thinks opposition to addressing climate change in Congress is virtually entirely propped up by the fossil fuel industry.

His bill introduced Thursday would require organizations spending money in federal elections to promptly disclose donors who gave $10,000 or more during an election cycle. Whitehouse has introduced similar legislation before, but he's hopeful now because Democrats control the House and there's growing public pressure to address climate change.

The American Petroleum Institute says it strictly complies with filing and reporting requirements and the industry is addressing climate change.

Whitehouse gives weekly speeches in the Senate about climate change threats.