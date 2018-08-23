Senate candidates Manchin, Morrisey agree to debate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Senate campaign of Republican Patrick Morrisey says he has accepted an invitation to debate incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin on Nov. 1.

Morrisey's campaign says in a news release that the state attorney general has accepted an invitation from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association. Manchin campaign spokesman Grant Herring says Manchin had already accepted the group's invitation.

A location for the debate has not been announced.

Morrisey's campaign wants Manchin to agree to at least three debates. Herring says Manchin's campaign is reviewing the requests.

The election is Nov. 6.