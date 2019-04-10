Senate committee delays vote on ethics bill

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) — A legislative committee has shelved ethics legislation that would allow lobbyists to give unlimited gifts to public officials.

The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman on Wednesday delayed a vote on the bill that would make multiple changes to state ethics law.

The bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Range would do away with an existing gift ban and instead require lobbyists to report everything they gave.

Albritton said current law is confusing about what is allowed, so he believes it will be clearer to make a record of everything given.

The attorney general and head of the Alabama Ethics Commission opposed the bill.

Ethics Commission Executive Director Tom Albritton last week said the bill would "encourage corruption."

Several senators said lawmakers should take time to weigh any changes.