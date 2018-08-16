Senate confirms more Trump judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has put more judges on the circuit courts in his first two years than other administrations, thanks to Senate Republicans.

The Senate on Thursday confirmed two more of Trump's nominees, bringing to 26 the number of new appellate judges that have been approved this session of Congress.

The judges confirmed Thursday — U.S. District Judge Marvin Quattlebaum and U.S. Attorney's Offfice Deputy Chief Jay Richards — will fill seats on the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in South Carolina.

A Trump-nominated judge now holds one out every seven seats on the circuit courts, according to the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Republicans have stressed confirming judges as they fight to hold the Senate majority in the election. Democrats have opposed many of Trump's picks.