Senate hopeful Raybould seeks USDA records on Fischer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate hopeful Jane Raybould is requesting correspondence and any records of financial assistance between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a Nebraska ranch co-owned by Republican U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

Raybould submitted the Freedom of Information Act request Tuesday as part of her ongoing criticism of Fischer, a first-term incumbent in a GOP-dominated state.

Raybould has attacked Fischer's campaign donations and personal finances, noting that her net worth has increased substantially while in office. Fischer, who ranches with her husband, has previously said she values her integrity and doesn't appreciate the attacks by a campaign desperate for attention.

The request seeks to uncover whether Fischer, her husband or their ranch received various forms of USDA assistance.