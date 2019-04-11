Senate overrides veto of bill aimed at legislative authority

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Senate has overridden Gov. Doug Burgum's rejection of a bill that he calls "legislative overreach."

Senators voted unanimously to override Burgum's veto on Thursday. The legislation now goes to the House, which also is expected to override the governor.

Burgum vetoed the bill Wednesday that defines the authority of a group of legislators known as the budget section.

Burgum says spending authority has been improperly delegated to the group, which consists of 42 of the Legislature's 141 members who meet between sessions.

A similar fight last session ended up in the North Dakota's Supreme Court. The high court ruled Burgum was right that the full Legislature must make spending decisions.

But Sen. David Hogue says the high court didn't put a "blanket ban" on those decisions.