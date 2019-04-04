Senate panel backs Interior pick despite conflict allegation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate panel has voted to put a former Washington lobbyist in charge of the Interior Department despite intense debate among senators over his links to former clients.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee voted 14-6 Thursday to approve David Bernhardt's appointment to oversee the country's public lands and resources. Two Democrats and one independent joined Republicans in voting yes. The vote sends President Donald Trump's nomination to the full Senate.

Bernhardt currently serves as acting secretary. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon cited new allegations in a New York Times article that Bernhardt was shaping Interior decisions in favor of a former lobbying client — a powerful California water district — in urging the committee to withhold approval.

Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, calls the allegations unsubstantiated.