Senate panel backs giving Florida access to Canadian drugs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Senate panel has approved a bill that would give Floridians access to cheaper prescription drugs from Canada if the federal government agrees.

The Senate Health Policy Committee voted Monday for one of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' top priorities in the 60-day legislative session. A companion measure with several key differences is moving through House committees, as well.

The Senate bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Aaron Bean of Jacksonville, said the Canadian drug import program would be submitted for approval to the federal Health and Human Services Department. If approved there, the plan would come back to Florida lawmakers for a final decision.

Opponents say the measure could lead to importation of risky counterfeit, contaminated or ineffective drugs, create a drug "black market" and prove costly to oversee and regulate.