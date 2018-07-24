Senator raises more than challengers in Mississippi race









JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An appointed U.S. senator in Mississippi is raising more money so far than her challengers in a special election.

Campaign finance reports show Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith collected nearly $1.6 million through the end of June.

That compares to $308,236 raised by Democrat Mike Espy and $272,263 raised by Republican Chris McDaniel .

In addition, Espy, who's a former U.S. agriculture secretary, has loaned his own campaign $100,000. McDaniel, who's a state senator, has loaned his own campaign $55,000.

The Federal Election Commission website showed no finance report Tuesday for candidate Tobey Bartee .

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to serve temporarily when longtime Sen. Thad Cochran resigned in April.

The winner of a November special election will serve the final two years of a six-year term started by Cochran.