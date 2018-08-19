Senators: White House workers shielded by whistleblower laws

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Two New England senators are urging White House lawyer Don McGahn to remind executive branch employees of their rights under federal whistleblower laws.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Edward Markey of Massachusetts wrote to McGahn on Friday.

The two said White House employees, like all federal employees, are protected if they disclose information about waste, fraud, and abuse.

Blumenthal and Markey said they're concerned the White House and President Donald Trump's re-election campaign are requiring employees to sign non-disclosure agreements as a way to silence potential whistleblowers.

The two said federal employees can't be muzzled when seeking to disclose malfeasance or illegal activity.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said every administration has used non-disclosure agreements.

Those agreements have pertained to the disclosure of classified information.