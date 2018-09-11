Senators to participate in Arlington's Sept. 11 ceremony

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Virginia senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are participating in a wreath-laying ceremony in Arlington County to mark the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Tuesday marks the 17th anniversary of the attack on the Pentagon, which lies within Arlington County. American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon the morning of Sept. 11, 2001; 184 victims were killed.

Tuesday's ceremonies at Courthouse Plaza in Arlington include the wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence at 9:37 a.m. to mark the moment the moment the plane hit the Pentagon.

Alexandria is also conducting its annual Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the city's Market Square.