Sens. Hassan, Shaheen disappointed by Kavanaugh confirmation

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's senators are unhappy with the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Democratic Sen. Jean Shaheen said Saturday that the confirmation process has left the nation more divided than before, and she said "we can't let this become the status quo." She said she had concerns about Kavanaugh over the Affordable Care Act, women's reproductive rights and executive branch power.

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan said Americans deserve better and that Kavanaugh is "the antithesis of the impartial arbiter that a Supreme Court justice must be."

The 50-48 vote on Saturday capped a bitter debate over allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women three decades ago. He denied the claims.