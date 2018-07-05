Several children among 13 rescued after boat capsizes

BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say 13 people — including several children — were rescued after a boat capsized in waters off southern New Jersey.

Emergency responders were called to Burlington Island, near Burlington City, around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of people stranded along the Delaware River.

No injuries were reported. The boaters were transported to the Bucks County boat dock in Croydon, Pa.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the boat to capsize.