Several injured when SUV careens off Chicago overpass

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say at least six people were injured when an SUV with a suspected intoxicated driver careened off an overpass on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive and landed in a construction zone below.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near Lincoln Park, with the SUV landing on its driver's side atop road construction materials and equipment.

Authorities said the driver and passengers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the driver was taken into custody for suspected driving under the influence.