Sheriff: May dies after taking meth laced with strychnine

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main ingredient in rat poison.

James Gregory died Sunday in Pike County in northeast Missouri. Sheriff Stephen Korte says Gregory and a second person drove themselves to a hospital in Louisiana, Missouri, after taking meth, believing they had overdosed.

Gregory died a short time later. Korte says his symptoms were consistent with strychnine poisoning. An autopsy is planned. He was 37.

The second person was treated and released.

Korte says people who sell illegal drugs sometimes add other substances, including strychnine, to alter the high.

Louisiana is about 90 miles north of St. Louis.