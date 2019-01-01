Sheriff's office: Child accidently shoots 9-year-old girl

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old California girl is in stable condition after she was accidently shot in the back by her 5-year-old cousin.

The Fresno Bee reports Madera County sheriff's deputies found a Ruger .22-caliber rifle in the rural Madera home after family members took the girl to the hospital Sunday night.

Deputies seized the rifle and ammunition and learned that the younger child found the firearm while playing in the home.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Kayla Serratto says the office is requesting a charge of criminal storage of a firearm against the homeowner.

Prosecutors will decide if the homeowner will be charged.

