Sheriff who warned of fentanyl-laced weed says test erred

MONTICELLO, N.Y. (AP) — A sheriff who warned of fentanyl-laced marijuana in the Hudson Valley now says further testing shows none of the potent opioid in the weed.

Sullivan County Undersheriff Eric Chaboty says a field test of marijuana seized during a traffic stop in April was positive for fentanyl. But follow-up testing at the state police crime lab determined there was no fentanyl.

Chaboty says it appears chemicals in the field test kit reacted with plant material to give a false positive for fentanyl.

The sheriff's office put out a warning of dangerous street drugs after the marijuana was confiscated in a Walmart parking lot in Thompson on April 8.