Shoe house opens for 1st season since co-owner's death

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Less than a month after Melanie Schmuck died, the Haines Shoe House she co-owned opened to visitors for a new season on the first day of spring.

Jeff Schmuck, Melanie's husband, said he will handle behind-the-scenes aspects of the business. The pair bought the iconic landmark, which can be seen from Route 30, in 2015.

"We have a great team of helpers and tour guides that helped Mel out in the past, as well as some fresh faces helping out," Schmuck said by email.

"It was not an easy decision (to reopen), as the shoe became synonymous with Mel. The famous roadside attraction means so much to us, we simply must try. Mel would have wanted to keep it going for future generations, and so do I."

Melanie Schmuck died Feb. 28. She was 38. Her death was announced on the Shoe House's Facebook page, which said she died of "health complications."

On March 9, the Southern Pennsylvania Volkswagen Club and members of the community drove by the shoe house, 197 Shoe House Road in Hellam Township, in honor of Melanie Schmuck.

According to her obituary, Schmuck loved German cars, as well as "enjoyed running ... collecting Pez dispensers, antiquing, yard sales, and flea markets."

Jeff Schmuck said visitors can buy some Beck's Ice Cream when they visit, though Melanie's treats, which she baked for her business "Mellie's Makery," will no longer be available.

"Mel took great pride in running the shoe house and it shows in the legacy she left," Schmuck said. "I truly believe she is now, and will forever be part of the Haines Shoe House fascinating history."

Opening day visitors

Glenda Colon, of Lancaster County, brought her mom, Nolka Maldonado, and stepdad, Carmelo Pandora, who are visiting from Orlando, to see the shoe house. They didn't know it was opening day until they got here. They ended up being the first visitors of the season.

Colon said she first saw the shoe house about four years ago when she drove by on Route 30. She's been telling her mom ever since about the house shaped like a shoe. Her mom didn't believe it was true until she saw it with her own eyes.

The trio thought the tour was inexpensive, just $5 each for adults, so they decided to go inside.

"It is awesome in there," Colon said after their tour finished. "The history, the way it was built ..."

Steve and Vickie Dixon, of York, knew Melanie and Jeff Schmuck because the couples played cards together.

"We wanted to support Mel's passion," Vickie Dixon said of why they stopped out on opening day.

Steve Dixon, a member of the York Motorcycle Club, said the club often used the shoe house as a stop in its rides. Before the Schmucks bought the house, it had been neglected, he said. But Melanie put so much of herself into the house when she fixed it up. Now, he said, being inside the house is such an experience.

"It's like you step back in time," Steve Dixon said.

At Melanie Schmuck's funeral, one of her friends encouraged everyone to wave to the shoe house when they drive past, since Melanie will always be part of the place. That gave Vickie Dixon pause.

"I always now look at the shoe house and I see Mel," she said. "I go by once a week and wave."

Virginia Druck, of Lower Windsor Township, stopped by with her mother, Brenda Coulter, of Shrewsbury Township.

The pair had visited a couple times last year.

"We knew the owner, and she was a sweetheart," Druck said.

Coulter said she had shared interests with Melanie Schmuck, in that they both liked Volkswagens. And, Coulter said, Schmuck was the nicest person. Coulter was at the shoe house once when a running race was being held there. Even though she didn't run, Schmuck gave her a race medal, Coulter said, smiling.

Druck and Coulter stopped by on Wednesday, but they didn't take a tour. That wasn't why they came this time, they said. They came to honor Melanie Schmuck.

"We're just here to feel her spirit," Druck said. "Because this is where she loved to be."

