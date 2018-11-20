https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Signal-failure-suspends-PATH-trains-in-out-of-13409154.php
Signal failure suspends PATH trains in, out of New York
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A signal failure has suspended PATH trains in both directions between New Jersey and New York.
The failure occurred early Tuesday afternoon.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says PATH tickets are being cross-honored by New Jersey Transit at New York Penn Station, Hoboken and stations in Jersey City and Newark.
