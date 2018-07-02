Simmons new reporter at Darien News

Lynandro (DJ) Simmons, new reporter for the Darien News.

DARIEN — Lynandro “DJ” Simmons has been hired as the new beat reporter for the Darien News.

Simmons, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, is a resident of West Haven. In May 2018 he graduated cum laude from Southern Connecticut State University where he majored in journalism and minored in political science.

Before joining Hearst Connecticut Media and the Darien News, Simmons was editor in chief of Southern’s newspaper and website the Southern News. In this role, Simmons was in charge of producing the school’s weekly newspaper and overseeing the staff.

In his time as a reporter, he has covered a variety of issues. This includes interviewing local politicians as well as feature stories on local artists. He has also participated in documenting descendants of World War I veterans for the Connecticut State Library.

Simmons won Southern Journalist of the Year in 2018 for his work with the paper. He also interned at online media site theStashed in New York City where he covered cultural and sports-related news.

Before moving to Connecticut, Simmons attended the University of South Carolina where he was a business major. While briefly freelancing he has had his work published in the New Haven Independent.

Simmons replaces Justin Papp, who has worked for the paper for 2 years and has since been named reporter for the Norwalk Hour.

Simmons can be reached at (203)-842-2568 or DJ.Simmons@hearstmediact.com