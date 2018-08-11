Single-engine plane crashes at Utah airport; pilot killed

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say the pilot who was the only person aboard a single-engine plane was killed when it crashed Saturday shortly after taking off from St. George Regional Airport in southwestern Utah.

The plane crashed on the side of a runway and city spokesman Marc Mortenson said the 9 a.m. crash delayed the arrival of an early afternoon arrival of a SkyWest Airlines flight from Phoenix by 15 minutes.

The pilot was identified as 69-year-old Sterling Palmer of St. George.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

St. George Airport is 275 miles (443 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.