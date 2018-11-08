Sioux Falls manages contaminated water from toxic foam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls officials are grappling with well shutdowns as the extent of the city's water contamination from decades of firefighting foam use remains unclear.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Sioux Falls is dealing with the consequences almost 50 years after innumerable gallons of toxic firefighting foam began contaminating the grounds of the city airport in 1970. Chemicals linked to cancer and other health issues were found to have contaminated 15 municipal wells, including 10 that have concentrations above what the Environmental Protection Agency deems safe.

About 28 percent of the city's water production from the Big Sioux aquifer is shut down.

The contamination is caused by the South Dakota Air National Guard and the Sioux Falls Fire Department's use of the firefighting foam. But the contamination's scope is unknown.

