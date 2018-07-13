Skagit County buys 3 Lyman properties damaged by flood

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A county in northwestern Washington state is purchasing three properties that were damaged from erosion caused by the Skagit River flooding.

The Skagit Valley Herald reports Skagit County is buying the three properties in Lyman for $1.2 million, the combined fair market value before the erosion damage occurred from the November flooding.

County watershed planner Kara Symonds says purchase agreements have been signed with the owners. The three houses will be demolished as soon as the sales close. Future development will be prohibited on the sites.

Two of the homes have partially fallen into the river's side channel, which widened from the flooding.

The county is funding the purchase through state funds and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

