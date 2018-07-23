Skateboarder killed in crash identified

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Officials have identified the skateboarder killed in a crash in Massachusetts.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Efrain Alejandro Gonzalez-Zamora was struck by a truck while skateboarding in Haverhill around 3:40 a.m. Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed. The crash is still under investigation.