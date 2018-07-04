SkyWest Airlines recommended as Prescott's new air carrier

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A carrier affiliated with United Airlines has been recommended as the new carrier at the Prescott Municipal Airport.

The Daily Courier reports that the Prescott City Council and an airport advisory committee on Tuesday recommended a commercial air-carrier proposal from SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express.

The recommendation now goes to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

If approved by the federal agency, the contract would bring SkyWest's 50-seat jets to Prescott Airport by late August or early September.

The airline is proposing six weekly round-trip flights between Prescott and both Los Angeles and Denver international airports.

The new carrier would replace Great Lakes Airlines, which suspended its service to Prescott in March.

