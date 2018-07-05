Slain officer's family gets condolence letter from president

Photo: JCG, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo, Greg Pitts and Brooke Pitts, the brother and daughter, respectively, of the late Rob Pitts, pose for a photo with the the letter of condolence from President Donald Trump that the family recently received in Sullivan, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP) less In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018 photo, Greg Pitts and Brooke Pitts, the brother and daughter, respectively, of the late Rob Pitts, pose for a photo with the the letter of condolence from President Donald Trump ... more Photo: JCG, AP Slain officer's family gets condolence letter from president 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The family of a western Indiana police officer killed in a May shootout has received a letter of condolence from President Donald Trump.

The president's letter mentions Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts' three children and says that he "will forever be remembered for his commitment to protecting and serving the people of Indiana."

Pitts' brother says the personal touch of naming his brother's children — Dakota, Brooke and Austin — makes the letter that's signed by the president and first lady more special.

Greg Pitts tells the Tribune-Star that his family was surprised and proud when they recently received the letter, calling it "a humbling experience."

Pitts died in a May 4 shootout with a 21-year-old man wanted for questioning in another killing. He also died in the shootout.

___

Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com