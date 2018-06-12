Slew of burglaries in Darien under investigation

DARIEN — Police are investigating several burglaries reported last week.

On Wednesday, a West Avenue resident called police because when she returned home around 3 p.m., she heard a “rustling” noise when she entered, and believed it was someone in the home. The noise turned out to be a stack of printer paper that fell to the floor, but her house was burglarized.

Missing was a laptop, watch, credit card, assorted jewelry and some prescription medications. There were no signs of forced entry.

The next day, a Seagate Road resident reported her car had been entered overnight, and she believed someone may have also entered her home.

There didn’t appear to be anything missing from the car, which was unlocked. The homeowner said that morning when she went to get her wallet from her purse, it was missing. She later found it on a nearby table, with cash missing. The purse had been on a table by the front door, which she thought was unlocked. She said about $40 was missing. No one in the house recalled hearing anything unusual, and the dog apparently did not bark. There were no signs of forced entry.

A Post Road resident called police Thursday to report she discovered someone had rifled through the pocketbook she had left in her unlocked vehicle, and her son’s bike was stolen from the front porch. There was nothing missing from the car or purse.

An abandoned bicycle was located across the street from the house.

Also on Thursday, a Catalpa Terrace resident reported he found the front passenger-side door of his vehicle slightly ajar and the interior light on. Nothing appeared to be missing from the unlocked car.

All of the burglaries remain under investigation.

