Slow drive in parking lot ends in DUI arrest

DARIEN — Complaints about an erratic driver March 25 in the Goodwives Shopping Center led to the arrest of Norwalk resident Dennis M. Gaffney, 64.

Police said Gaffney was driving his pickup truck at a very slow speed around 8 p.m. through the parking lot, before exiting onto Old Kings Highway North. He was making small, abrupt movements in his lane, and eventually crossed the double yellow line as he came to a curve in the road. Gaffney then turned right, and hit the curb as he was driving over the bridge.

Gaffney was pulled over, and police detected a strong odor of alcohol. According to the report, his eyes were bloodshot and glassy and his speech was slurred. He failed field sobriety tests, and at headquarters, submitted to breathalyzer testing. His blood alcohol content was .218 and .219.

The Butler street resident was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive right. Gaffney was released after posting a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Stamford on April 5.