Small earthquake in Aberdeen area

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — A small 3.4 earthquake rattled the Aberdeen, Washington, area early Tuesday morning.

KOMO reports that the quake happened at 4:11 a.m. Tuesday and was centered about 16 miles northwest of Aberdeen, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismology Network.

It was a fairly deep quake, happening some 20 miles beneath the surface.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries and none would be expected in a quake that minor.