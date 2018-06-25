Small plane crashes into marsh

JEFFERSON, Maine (AP) — A small plane has crashed into a Maine marsh.

WGME-TV reports first responders were called to the scene of the crash in Jefferson around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The pontoon plane landed upside down, and two people were able to get themselves out. No injuries have been reported.

The plane remained in the marsh as of Sunday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating.

___

Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com