Small plane makes emergency landing on I-95 in N Carolina

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a small plane landed on an interstate in North Carolina.

News outlets cite a Federal Aviation Administration release that says the Piper PA-28 was flying from Smithfield to Wilson on Wednesday night "when the pilot declared an emergency."

The plane made it to the exit ramp.

Further information wasn't released.