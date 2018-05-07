Small plane strikes telephone pole, power lines in Virginia

EASTVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane struck a telephone pole and power lines in Virginia.

News outlets cite a release from Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya that says the small, orange ultralight personal aircraft crashed in Northampton County just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Anaya says the male pilot was the plane's only occupant. She said he was being treated, but the extent of his injuries has not been released. He has not been identified.