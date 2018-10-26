Smoke inhalation injuries reported after high-rise fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation from a fire that broke out in a North Carolina high-rise apartment building for seniors.

Wake County EMS Assistant Chief Jeff Hammerstein told news outlets that several people suffered from smoke inhalation, but only two had been taken to a hospital as of Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the fire broke out on the ninth floor of the 288-unit Glenwood Towers, which the Raleigh Housing Authority owns. Hammerstein said residents living on the eighth floor and above were evacuated.