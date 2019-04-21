Smoking leads to fatal house fire in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland fire investigators say careless smoking caused a blaze that killed a man.

Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the home's front windows. They entered the structure and located a large hole in the floor that created a danger for fire crew.

Portland Fire & Rescue says firefighters were able to work around the hole and extinguish the fire.

While searching the home, crews located a dead man.

Investigators arrived and determined the fire was caused by careless smoking. There were no other injuries.