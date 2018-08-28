Solar power advocates says NY needs better policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Local officials, renewable energy advocates and environmental groups from around New York say the state must do more to incentivize solar power development.

A coalition led by the Alliance for a Green Economy will hold six press conferences around New York state Tuesday to urge energy regulators to change a 2017 policy that sets the monetary value of energy generated at new solar projects.

Critics say the new policy significantly undervalues solar energy, potentially boosting the fossil fuel industry while discouraging investments in a clean, renewable alternative.

They are urging the state to return to its previous policy, which they say valued solar energy more fairly.

Tuesday's press conferences are scheduled in central New York, Long Island, New York City, the Hudson Valley, the Southern Tier and Buffalo.