Son of US-Saudi citizen held in Saudi Arabia seeks US help

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen who has been detained in Saudi Arabia is meeting with members of Congress as he seeks help to secure his father's release.

Ahmed Fitaihi says his father, Walid, has been tortured and has had little contact with his family during 16 months in custody.

Walid Fitaihi was a physician in Massachusetts before he moved back to his native Saudi Arabia. He was detained in 2017 as part of what the government said was a corruption crackdown, but he has not been charged with a crime.

The son spoke at a news conference Thursday in Washington with human rights activists and the brother of a jailed women's rights activist.

The Saudi Embassy says the nation prohibits torture and is investigating the claims of mistreatment.