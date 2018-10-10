Sonoma County cancels real estate deal to build housing

In this April 13, 2018 photo is the former Sutter Hospital campus in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided to scrap a controversial plan to sell the property where a developer wanted to build 867 housing units. The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports the vote Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, puts an end to a developer's vision to build a mix of housing types on an 82 acre-property in Santa Rosa, where a housing shortage was compounded after a wildfire last year destroyed thousands of homes. (Chad Surmick/The Press Democrat via AP) less In this April 13, 2018 photo is the former Sutter Hospital campus in Santa Rosa, Calif. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided to scrap a controversial plan to sell the property where a ... more Photo: Chad Surmick, AP Photo: Chad Surmick, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sonoma County cancels real estate deal to build housing 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided to scrap a controversial plan to sell a Northern California property where a developer wanted to build 867 housing units.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports the vote Tuesday puts an end to a developer's vision to build a mix of housing on an 82 acre-property in Santa Rosa, where a housing shortage was compounded after a wildfire last year destroyed thousands of homes.

The board chose not to appeal a July ruling from a Superior Court judge who said the county incorrectly decided the sale agreement with the developer was exempt from state environmental review requirements.

Supervisors instead directed county staff members to go back to the drawing board by offering most of the property for sale again.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com