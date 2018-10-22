South Carolina State Fair tops 2017 attendance despite storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The 2018 South Carolina State Fair topped last year's attendance even though Tropical Storm Michael closed the fair for one day.

Fair officials said in a news release Sunday night that nearly 444,000 guests attended the 2018 version.

That's up more than 16,000 visitors from last year, even though the fair was closed Oct. 11 by the weather.

The fair had more than 75,000 guests on Oct. 13, the most on a day since the fair expanded to a 12-day run in 2006.

The fair will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, running from Oct. 9 to Oct. 20.