South Carolina Supreme Court considering utility dispute

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's highest court is suggesting Gov. Henry McMaster and state lawmakers work together on the fallout from a state-owned utility's part in a failed nuclear project.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the justices heard arguments Thursday in a dispute between McMaster and lawmakers over the appointment of a new chairman for Santee Cooper.

Lawmakers sued McMaster in August, saying he lacked authority to appoint former Attorney General Charlie Condon as chairman when lawmakers were not in session.

McMaster says Condon can take over under a law giving the governor authority to fill vacancies when the Senate is not in session.

Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. spent $9 billion on a nuclear project they abandoned last year.

No word when the court will rule.

