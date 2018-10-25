South Carolina governor candidates meet for final debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In the closing days before the Nov. 6 general election, the men vying to be South Carolina's next governor are getting a final chance to make their closing arguments to the state's voters.

Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith of Columbia, meet for a debate on Thursday at Greenville Technical College. They debated last week at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center in Florence.

This is the first time candidates for governor and lieutenant governor are running on the same ticket. The candidates vying for South Carolina's No. 2 office, Republican business owner Pamela Evette and Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, debate on Oct. 29.

The debate series is sponsored by South Carolina ETV and The Post and Courier of Charleston.