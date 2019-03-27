South Carolina governor makes cabinet nomination

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has nominated Michael Leach of Tennessee to head the state's child welfare agency after what he called an "exhaustive and inclusive" nationwide search.

Leach has been selected to head the Department of Social Services. McMaster announced his appointment Wednesday morning at the Statehouse. The position became vacant last year when the previous director retired.

Leach is a mental health clinician and has more than 10 years of experience with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. McMaster said the appointment is a transformative move for the department and said the agency serves the most critical functions of the state.

The governor's office said acting director Joan Meacham will continue leading the agency until Leach's appointment is confirmed by the Senate.