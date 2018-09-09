South Carolina lawmakers meet to screen regulator candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A panel of lawmakers will review six applicants for a seat on the board that regulates South Carolina utilities.

The State Regulation of Public Utilities Review Committee is meeting Tuesday to review the candidates for Seat 2 on the Public Service Commission.

Lawmakers had three commissioners to choose from on the final day of this year's General Assembly session, but they were all rejected.

Incumbent Elliott Elam Jr. of Lexington is seeking another four-year term on the board. A second rejected candidate, Bruce Cole of Columbia, is also trying again for a seat on the board.

Commissioners are paid $108,000 a year.

The Public Service Commission has been under fire after approving rate hikes to pay for $8 billion nuclear reactors that were never finished.