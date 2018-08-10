South Dakota corn and soybean production forecast to be up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Corn and soybean production in South Dakota is forecast to be up from last year's drought-impacted season.

The latest forecast from the federal Agriculture Department puts the soybean crop up 15 percent to a record 277 million bushels, and the corn crop up 12 percent to 825 million bushels.

South Dakota's winter wheat crop is forecast to be up 79 percent to just over 37 million bushels, and the spring wheat crop more than double at about 43 million bushels.

Production of oats, sorghum and alfalfa hay also is expected to be up.