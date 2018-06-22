South Dakota flooding to continue into the weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The National Weather Service says river flooding in southeastern South Dakota will continue into the weekend after days of heavy rain.

The agency says impacted rivers include the Little Sioux, Big Sioux, Vermillion, Rock, Floyd, Redwood and Split Rock Creek. Moderate to major flooding is forecast.

Officials have closed South Dakota Highway 46 at the Iowa state line because of flooding on the road. South Dakota Highway 19 also is closed 16.5 miles (27 kilometers) north of Vermillion.

The state Transportation Department also has closed the bridge over Split Rock Creek on state Highway 11 south of Brandon. Traffic is detoured.

Many rural roads in the region are flooded or barricaded, and some home basements have been flooded. No injuries have been reported.