Southern California Amtrak reservation center to close

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — About 500 workers at an Amtrak reservation center in Southern California are being offered a $15,000 allowance to relocate to a Philadelphia call center or a one-time $10,000 severance payout.

Southern California News Group reports employees of the soon-to-close Riverside reservation center learned of their choices Wednesday.

The call center has been in operation for 25 years. Amtrak announced the decision to close it on Nov. 14. Its last day will be Jan. 18.

Some workers expressed frustration about having to make a decision so quickly.

Four-year employee Junior Randolph says it's a big life change that affects an entire family.

___

Information from: The Press-Enterprise, http://www.pe.com